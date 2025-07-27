Travis Everett faces domestic violence charge after reported assault

CHRISTIANSTED — A St. Croix man is facing an assault charge after a woman told police he strangled her during a heated argument.

Travis Everett, 45, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began on July 26, 2025, at approximately 4:41 a.m., when an adult female walked into the Ancilmo D. Marshall Command Police Station to request police assistance with Travis Everett, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Travis Everett, 45, of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

“The female reported that she and Everett got into a verbal disagreement and that Everett strangled her, causing her airway to be restricted on two separate occasions during the argument, VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

The matter was investigated by a detective assigned to the Domestic Violence Unit.

On July 26, 2025, Everett was taken into official custody, booked and processed.

No bail was offered to Everett as per the territory’s domestic violence statutes.

He was transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility in Golden Grove.

Everett is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court at Kingshill tomorrow.