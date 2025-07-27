Accused drunk boater, a sheriff’s deputy, crashes into another boat, killing one

SAN BERNARDINO — A fatal collision between two boats on the Colorado River led to the arrest of a deputy sheriff accused of boating while intoxicated, California sheriff’s officials reported.

A 22-foot Cheetah deck boat crashed into an 18-foot Sanger vessel that was adrift on the river near Needles at 5:32 p.m. Friday, July 25, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release

Weston Stewart, 38, who was on the 18-foot boat, suffered serious injuries in the collision, deputies said. Rescuers began CPR, but he was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Bruce Southworth, 43, who authorities say was operating the other boat, faces a charge of negligent use of a watercraft while intoxicated; causing injury, deputies said.

An investigation into the crash continues. Detectives ask anyone with information to call 1-760-326-9200.

Needles is about a 255-mile drive northeast from Los Angeles.

By DON SWEENEY/Sacramento Bee

Don Sweeney has been a newspaper reporter and editor in California for more than 25 years. He has been a real-time reporter based at The Sacramento Bee since 2016.

