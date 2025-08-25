Andrea Hull-King faces fraud charge after elderly victim brings complaint

St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands – On May 27, 2022, the Economic Crimes Unit initiated an investigation into an Obtaining Money by False Pretenses complaint filed by an elderly victim.

The investigation uncovered that Andrea Hull-King unlawfully registered her relative’s Banco Popular de Puerto Rico account for online access.

Her relative’s name had previously been added to the complainants’ account as a Co-Depositor, which granted Hull King full access to both accounts.

She subsequently transferred $26,730.00 between October 2021 to January 2022 to her personal account also held at Banco Popular de Puerto Rico through online banking.

As a result of the investigation an arrest warrant was obtained for Andrea Hull in reference to

this matter and was entered into the National Crime Information Center database. That on

August 14, 2025, Andrea Hull-King was apprehended during a traffic violation in the state of

Massachusetts and placed in custody due to the outstanding warrant.

On August 23, 2025, the Virgin Islands Police Department Extradition Unit escorted Andrea

Hull-King back to the territory, where she was placed under arrest at the Henry E. Rohlsen

airport by the Economic Crimes Unit Detectives. Hull-King was transported to the Wilbur H.

Francis Police Operation Building, where she was served the arrest warrant and read her

Miranda Rights. Subsequently, 53-year-old Andrea Hull-King was booked and charged with

Obtaining Money by False Pretenses, Grand Larceny, Aggravated Identity Theft, Financial

Exploitation of an Elderly Person or Dependent Adult, and Access to Computers for

Fraudulent Purposes.

Based on the incident, bail was set at $20,000.00 for the alleged incident. Unable to post bail,

in the amount of $20,000.00, Andrea Hull-King was remanded to the John A. Bell Adult

Correction Facility pending her Advice of Rights Hearing.