Police investigating after body found near Grove Place elementary school

St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands – On Sunday, August 24, 2025at about 8:57 a.m., the 911

Emergency Call Center received a report from a concerned citizen who discovered a

decomposed body behind of the Eulalie Rivera PreK-8 School.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Bureau were assigned to investigate the matter.

Responding Detectives observed a severely decomposed body in the bushes south of the

school

Due to the severe stage of decomposition that the body was found, the identity of the

individual and cause of death is currently unknown. The results are pending an autopsy and

DNA testing to identify the body.

This is an active investigation. The Criminal Investigation Bureau urges anyone with any

information that can assist with this investigation, to call 911, the Criminal Investigation

Bureau at 340-778-2211 or Crime Stoppers VI at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)