Charlie Camacho accused of stealing a car on St. Croix

FREDERIKSTED – While conducting a legal search of a residence on St. Croix, police noticed that a man wanted for grand larceny and related offenses was present.

Charlie Camacho, 23, was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary, unauthorized use of a vehicle and grand larceny, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

On August 20, 2025, at approximately 4:30 a.m., members of the Criminal Investigation Bureau and Special Operations Bureau executed a search warrant in reference to an unrelated matter at an undisclosed location on St. Croix, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Charlie Camacho, 23,of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

While executing the search warrant, police noticed that one of the occupants was wanted on an outstanding warrant, police said.

Camacho was taken into official custody, booked and processed.

His bail was set at $25,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility.

Camacho is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court at Kingshill tomorrow..