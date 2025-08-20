Cops discover cache of ammunition, gun during search of St. Croix home

FREDERIKSTED — Local law enforcement discovered a cache of weaponry and ammunition during a search of a home on St. Croix this month, authorities said.

Raheem Louis, 33, and Yomariez Davis, 18, were each arrested and charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, and possession or sale of ammunition, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began on August 11, 2025, at approximately 5:00 p.m., when a concerned citizens reported to the police that they had observed Raheem Louis and two other male associates entering and exiting his residence while armed with multiple firearms, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Raheem Louis, 33,of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Bureau were assigned to investigate the complaint.

On August 20, 2025, the Criminal Investigation Bureau and Special Operation Bureau executed a search warrant where a firearm, ammunition and magazine were recovered from an undisclosed residence, police said.

As a result, Raheem Louis, 33, and Yomariez Davis, 18, were each taken into official custody, booked and processed.

VIPD mug shot of Yomariez Davis, 18, of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

Each suspect was offered bail in the amount of $50,000.00. Unable to post bail, they were transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility in Golden Grove.

Louis and Davis are each scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court at Kingshill tomorrow.