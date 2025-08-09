Dads, families celebrate back-to-school fun days on two islands

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Virgin Islands Department of Justice (DOJ) Paternity and Child Support Division’s Access and Visitation Program (AVP) recently hosted two “family-friendly events on St. Thomas and St. John.

The events were coordinated with the Department of Sports, Parks and Recreation’s two “energetic “Father’s Initiative Back-to-School Fun Day & School Supply Giveaway events.

The first occurred on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at Emile Griffith Park in St. Thomas, and then on July 26, 2025, at the National Park Ballfield in St. John.

The third and final event will take place this Saturday, August 9th on St. Croix at Isaac Boynes Ballpark, starting at 9 a.m. All fathers, father figures and their families are encouraged to attend.

The event was held in celebration of and preparation for National Dads Take Your Child to School Day, honoring the important role fathers and father figures play in the academic and emotional development of their children.

Fathers turned out in strong numbers, with at least 100 fathers participating,

The Dads brought their children and extended families, enjoying a day full of bonding, fun, and excitement.

Children received backpacks filled with school supplies to help prepare for the upcoming school year. Emile Griffith Park and the National Park Ballfield were filled with joy and laughter as children played in bouncy houses and participated in interactive games with their fathers and families.

Attendees also enjoyed delicious refreshments, including hot dogs, popcorn, cotton candy, and more — all served in a warm, family-friendly atmosphere by Invite Only, LLC. Entertainment included music by a local DJ’s, performances by the Love City Pan Dragons Youth Steel Orchestra, the Love City Cheer Squad, and the Dynamic Dancers, along with Characters, Bluey and JJ from CoComelon.

“This initiative is about more than school supplies. It’s about celebrating the vital role fathers play

in their children’s education and overall development,” said Dr. Sharon Jackson-McDonald,

Administrator of the Access and Visitation Program. “We were thrilled to see so many families

come out and participate.”

“How a mother perceives her child’s father impacts growth, so we are building a bridge between the two parents, leading to productive families and productive children. AVP plays an important role in that. I extend my gratitude to Commissioner Richards and his team for this collaborative effort”, said Kathryn Jensen-DeLugo, Director of the Paternity and Child Support Division.

Over 200 school supply bags were distributed. Special thanks were extended to Commissioner Vincent Roberts, Sports, Park and Recreation, and his dedicated team, who collaborated seamlessly with the DOJ’s Access and Visitation and Paternity and Child Support teams to make the event a great success.

“It was truly rewarding to partner with Sports, Park and Recreation and see so many fathers spending quality time with their children,” Jackson-McDonald said.

The Department of Justice extended its “heartfelt gratitude to all attendees, sponsors, and volunteers who contributed to making the event a meaningful and memorable experience.”

“Together, they continue to foster strong family bonds and promote community engagement

throughout the Virgin Islands.”