Erron Wallace arrested for domestic violence after attack on woman

CHRISTIANSTED – A St. Croix man is facing domestic violence-related charges after he allegedly attacked a woman, authorities said.

Erron Wallace, 32, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and third-degree assault, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

On August 20,2025, at approximately 2:12 p.m., an adult female went to the Ancilmo Marshall Command Police Station and reported that she was assaulted by an acquaintance, leaving visible injuries to her body, according to the VIPD.

Detectives of the Criminal Investigation Bureau were assigned to investigate the complaint.

VIPD mug shot of Erron Wallace, 32, of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

Based on statement and evidence obtained, Wallace was taken into official custody, booked and processed.

No bail was offered to Wallace as per the territory’s domestic violence statutes.

Wallace was transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility in Golden Grove.

He is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court at Kingshill.