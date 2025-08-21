St. Croix mother jailed on suspicion of child abuse

FREDERKSTED – A St. Croix mother was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of felony child abuse involving her minor child.

Donnise Nicholas, 44, was arrested and charged with child abuse, second-degree assault and simple assault & battery, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

On August 20, 2025, detectives of the Criminal Investigation Bureau were assigned to investigate a child abuse case, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Donnise Nicholas, 44, of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

Nicholas was arrested for assaulting her minor child after detectives visited the crime scene and interviewed the suspect, police said.

Nicholas was advised of her Miranda Rights, booked and processed.

No bail was offered to Nicholas as per the territory’s domestic violence statutes.

She was transported to the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility in Golden GRove.

Nicholas is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court at Kingshill.