FBI arrests Julian Garcia-Cabrera for carjacking in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN — Special Agent in Charge (SAC) Devin J. Kowalski, of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), San Juan Field Office, announced today the arrest of Julian Garcia-Cabrera.

Garcia-Cabrera was charged under a Federal Criminal Complaint with violations of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 2119—carjacking—and 924(c)(1)(A)(ii)—brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. Charges included in the complaint are related to events which took place between July 29th and July 30th, in the District of Puerto Rico, and which involved a motorbike carjacking.

“Every American should be able to move through their daily life with the confidence that they are safe,” said SAC Kowalski. “When someone is forced to stare down the barrel of a gun, that sense of safety is shattered. The FBI will not allow violent offenders get away with this type of conduct. Operation Summer Heat is going strong, and our pursuit of these criminals will continue far beyond the summer—until they are off the street and facing the consequences they’ve earned. I want to thank the FBI San Juan Violent Crimes Task Force, the Police of Puerto Rico, and the United States Attorney’s Office for their relentless commitment to protecting the people we serve.”

This case is being investigated by the FBI San Juan Field Office, in partnership with the Police of Puerto Rico and is being prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Puerto Rico.

The arrest is part of the FBI’s Operation Summer Heat, which is taking place across the country during the summer months. Summer Heat is targeting violent offenders and gang members who terrorize our communities and is part of FBI Director Kash Patel’s commitment to the American people to crush violent crime.

Tips and information assist the FBI and its federal, state, and local law enforcement partners. The FBI reminds the public that anyone with information on this case should contact the FBI San Juan Field Office immediately by calling 787-987-6500 or submit tips through the FBI’s internet complaint portal at tips.fbi.gov