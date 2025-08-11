Vashti Iyantha Gumbs tried to cash 2 forged checks for $130,000, VIPD says

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Detectives with the Virgin Islands Police Department’s Economic Crime Unit arrested 23-year-old Vashti Iyantha Gumbs of Estate Thomas, St. Thomas, in connection with two separate incidents involving forged checks drawn on the account of the Territorial Public Defender’s office.

According to the police report, the first incident occurred on August 1, 2025, when Ms. Gumbs allegedly entered the First Bank branch at the Waterfront and attempted to cash a check for $51,300.00. During the bank’s verification process, she left the premises before the transaction was completed, leaving the check behind and departing prior to police arrival. First Bank later confirmed that the check was fraudulent. When contacted, management at the Territorial Public Defender’s office verified that the check had not been issued to Ms. Gumbs.

A week later, on August 8, 2025, detectives responded again to the same bank branch after being alerted that Ms. Gumbs had returned, according to the police report. This time, she was allegedly attempting to cash another check, this one for $80,546.00, also drawn on the account of the Territorial Public Defender. Patrol officers apprehended her at the scene. Once more, the Territorial Public Defender’s office confirmed the check was not issued to her.

Following her arrest, Ms. Gumbs was transported to the Economic Crime Unit office for questioning. She was subsequently charged with two counts of passing forged bills or Notes. The court set her bail at $5,500.

Unable to post bail, Gumbs was remanded to the Bureau of Corrections pending an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court.