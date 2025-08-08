Haiti replaces police chief with former head of palace security

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) — Haiti’s former national palace security chief Vladimir Paraison has been named national police chief, replacing Normil Rameau, according to a decree from the country’s transitional presidential council read on national TV on Friday.

Paraison walked to the Villa d’Acceuil, the government’s temporary seat of power, with the help of a cane after he was wounded in the leg while fighting armed gangs.

By REUTERS

Reporting by Harold Isaac; Writing by Sarah Morland, Editing by Natalia Siniawski

