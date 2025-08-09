St. Croix: Partial sunshine with a passing shower or two this afternoon, high 92

CHRISTIANSTED — Today St. Croix will be variably cloudy until late afternoon, then becoming mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 92. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight St. Croix will be variably cloudy with scattered showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with numerous showers after midnight. Lows around 83. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Tomorrow St. Croix will be variably cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 93. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon, be careful on the roads!

The risk of rip currents is low. However, life-threatening rip currents often occur in the vicinity of jetties and piers.

Another hot day, stay hydrated.

Tropical Atlantic

A tropical wave is currently offshore of the west coast of Africa, producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Environmental conditions appear favorable for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression could form by the middle to latter part of next week.