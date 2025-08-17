Help cops find Sandra Madrigal wanted for assault in St. Croix
FREDERIKSTED — Police need your help tonight to find a woman wanted for an assault on St. Croix.

Sandra Madrigal, 48, is currently being sought by the Virgin Islands Police Department, according to a Facebook post.

Madrigal is an Hispanic female with brown eyes, black hair and a light brown complexion. She stands 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

If you see Sandra Madrigal, you are asked to please call 911 or P/Ofc. N. Johnson at 340-712-6063. If you know her whereabouts, you can contact Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.

