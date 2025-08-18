St. Croix: Partly sunny with a thunderstorm in spots, high 91

CHRISTIANSTED — As Hurricane Erin continues to move away from the region, additional showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the day across the islands.

Watch out for puddles on the road and reduced visibility, don’t forget your umbrella!.

The high risk of rip currents continues on the beaches of the west, north and east of Puerto Rico, avoid these beaches.

Today: Variably cloudy, then becoming mostly cloudy this late morning and early afternoon, then becoming partly cloudy. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms. Breezy with highs around 89. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers, mainly in the evening. Lows around 83. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Hazy in the afternoon. Highs around 94. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.