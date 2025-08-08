How to get a Jimmy Buffett getaway if you’re planning a trip to the Florida Keys

KEY WEST — Summer is about over, except for one last getaway. Labor Day holiday weekend.

Need a distinctly Floridian thing to do for that August 29-September 1 weekend? Retracing Jimmy Buffett’s steps in Key West where the late troubadour began his musical career nearly 55 years ago to a soundtrack of his music could be the last blast of summer fun before fall studies and the height of hurricane season take over.

Key West hosts its second annual Buffett-themed “Just a Few Friends: Key West Favorite Son Celebration” with a four-day schedule of events, many of them free. The idea: “remembrance with revelry,” organizers say. The son of a son of a sailor died two years ago on September 1, 2023, after battling Merkel Cell Skin Cancer for four years.

Is a visit to the Florida Keys on your agenda to take visitors this Labor Day 2025 holiday weekend? The 2nd Annual Just a Few Friends: Key West Favorite Son Celebration festival on Aug. 29-Sept. 1 pays tribute to Jimmy Buffett on the island where his career got started in the early-1970s. (Matias Ocner Miami Herald)

Highlights include a walking tour that takes in the streets and bars and personas Buffett immortalized in his songs; a memorial parade down Duval Street featuring Buffett’s music and a party in Truman Park near the water. That party features some musicians, vocalists and songwriters playing songs you — and they — know by heart. They would be familiar with this material. Some of these people, including vocalist Nadirah Shakoor, former 1970s Coral Reefer guitarist Roger Bartlett, and composer Will Kimbrough, who co-wrote Buffett’s posthumously released “Bubbles Up,” toured with Buffett.

“This is about more than music,” co-organizer Paul Menta said in a statement. “We honor Jimmy’s memory by immersing people in the island he loved — the people, the history, the sunsets, the flavors. It’s a celebration of a way of life.”

Buffett’s biggest fans may want to take everything in at one of nearly 50 events spread over the four days. There’s a Cruisin’ Tiki Sunset & Music Cruise and Mimosa-Ville Brunch: A Buffett Buffet. There’s a Coconut Telegraph Trolley Tour. A Pool Party at The Marker and a Pencil Thin Mustache Contest at the Chart Room. Sunset & Bubbles: Songs & Stories with Will Kimbrough at Sunset Pier’s big stage. But if you can’t get away for all four days, here are a few events to consider.

Second Line Memorial Walking Parade. When: 5 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, August 31. Free. This procession celebrates the life and times of Buffett in the Keys, the era when he cut his first batch of core Key West albums including “A White Sport Coat and a Pink Crustacean,” “Living and Dying in ¾ Time,” “A1A,” “Havana Daydreaming” and “Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes.” For that LP, Buffett finished writing his biggest hit, “Margaritaville,” when he was stuck on the Seven Mile Bridge west of Marathon waiting for a fender bender to clear in 1976, he told the Miami Herald in April 2023 when his sole Billboard Top 10 song was entered into the 2023 National Recordings Registry of the Library of Congress. He honed his music for these albums at Key West places that no longer exist like Howie’s Bar and some that still do, like the Chart Room. The procession steps off from the lower 100 block of Duval Street, parades five blocks down Duval, turns onto Southard Street for another five blocks, and ends at Truman Waterfront Park for a casual celebration. Expect live music, group singalongs, and island-style outfits. You’re encouraged to dress up in tropical attire and take part.

Party in the Park: Nadirah Shakoor & Friends Tribute to Bubba. When: 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 31. Free/badge perks. This is where the parade leads you to at Truman Waterfront Park. Rotating live music performances by a lineup including Shakoor, Howard Livingston and the Mile Marker 24 Band, and other local musicians. Bubba, by the way, was a term of endearment Buffett’s bandmates and friends used around him.