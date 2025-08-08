St. Croix: Partly sunny with a shower in places and a high of 91

CHRISTIANSTED — Today St. Croix will be partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs around 94. Temperature falling this afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight St. Croix will be partly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening, then variably cloudy with scattered showers after midnight. Lows around 83. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tomorrow St. Croix will be variably cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 94. Temperature falling in the afternoon. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

A warm day is expected today across the region with low to moderate concentrations of Saharan dust.

Morning passing showers are expected over the U.S. Virgin Islands and portions of eastern Puerto Rico, followed by afternoon showers and thunderstorms over central and western Puerto Rico.

Here’s an overview of reasonable expectations for hurricane forecasts from formation through landfall.

As we ramp up to peak hurricane season, you’re going to notice more screenshots of scary weather model runs going viral all over social media. Be aware of the source before you share!

These weather models are a tool for us meteorologists to use to make better hurricane forecasts, but can be abused for clicks because they’re publicly available.

Monitor official sources (hurricanes.gov) for the latest forecasts for the tropics. If you have questions or concerns about the forecast, we’re always here to answer!