Monserrat man wanted for attempted murder surrenders to police

FREDERIKSTED – A man wanted for attempted murder on St. Croix was arrested Saturday night, authorities said.

Kenny Rogers, 43, of Montserrat, was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault-domestic violence, discharging or aiming a firearm and carrying of firearms openly or concealed, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began on August 16, 2025, at approximately 11:27 p.m., when the ShotSpotter detection system alerted to several shots fired at East Street, Frederiksted, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Kenny Rogers, 43, of Monserrat.

Responding officers converged on the location, where they discovered an adult female on the ground who sustained several gunshot wounds to her back area, police said.

“The victim was transported to the Juan F. Luis Hospital by ambulance and required emergency surgery due to several major organs that were damaged,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “Currently, the victim is in the intensive care unit.”

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Bureau were assigned to investigate the case, according to police.

Kenny Rogers was positively identified as the shooter during a domestic dispute, according to Chichester.

On August 17, 2025, Rogers surrendered himself to officers at the Wilbur Francis Command. He was booked and processed.

Bail for Rogers was set at $100,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility in Golden Grove.

Rogers was scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court at Kingshill this morning.