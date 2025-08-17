Help cops find Montserrat man wanted for attempted murder on St. Croix

KINGSHILL — Police need your help to find an “armed and dangerous” Montserrat man on St. Croix.

Kenny Rogers, 43, of Montserrat, is wanted for attempted murder, the Virgin Islands Police Department said on Facebook this morning.

Rogers is a Black male with brown eyes, black hair and a dark complexion. He stands 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs about 230 pounds.

The suspect is known to frequent the Bethlehem New Works area of St. Croix, according to the VIPD.

If you see Kenny Rogers please call 911 or Detective Sarah Velez of the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-712-6063. If you know Kenny Rogers’ whereabouts, you can contact Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.

“This suspect is considered armed and dangerous,” the VIPD said on Facebook.