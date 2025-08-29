Mostly cloudy, a little rain in the morning followed by a shower in the afternoon

The areas under a significant Heat Risk, lower elevations and urban areas of Puerto Rico, will be under an Extreme Heat Warning from 10 AM to 5 PM.

The areas under an Elevated Heat Risk include the U.S. Virgin Islands, Culebra and Vieques which are under a Heat Advisory from 10 AM to 5 PM.

This diurnal heating, E-SE winds, local effects, and remnant moisture from the recent past tropical wave.

These conditions will promote afternoon showers and thunderstorms from interior towards western-northwestern Puerto Rico, as well as downwind of eastern Yunque (towards the metro area) and the local islands.

Low Risk of Rip Currents. However, life-threatening rip currents often occur in the vicinity of jetties and piers.