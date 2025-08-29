Georgia 8th grade teacher takes plea bargain to avoid ‘aggravated sexual molestation’ charge

STATESBORO, Georgia — Amy Bass Jackson, a Bulloch County middle school teacher accused of molesting a teenage student last July, shook visibly Wednesday as she pled guilty to three of eight charges.

Bulloch County Superior Court Judge Gates Peed sentenced Jackson to 15 years, five to serve, then suspended the sentence.

The former eighth grade language arts teacher at William James Middle was given 500 to 600 days of detention after pleading guilty to statutory rape, sexual exploitation of children and unlawful disposition of sexually explicit material to minors.

Bass will serve the maximum year and eight months in a women’s probation detention center, where she will receive psychosexual evaluation. As part of her sentence, she will remain on probation during the 15 years, must not have any contact with the 14-year-old victim or his family, must surrender all teaching certificates and licenses, and adhere to sex offender requirements.

Also, she is banned from the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit — Bulloch, Effingham, Jenkins and Screven counties.

Jackson was arrested July 27, 2011 after the 14-year-old victim’s parents told authorities she had sex with the child. Jackson resigned from her position at William James when she learned of her pending arrest.

As part of the plea bargain, Ogeechee Judicial Circuit District Attorney Richard Mallard asked Peed to nolle prosse, or dismiss, charges of aggravated child molestation, child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes, sexual assault by a person with supervisory or disciplinary authority, computer or electronic child exploitation.

