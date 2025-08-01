Puerto Rico nightclub shooting leaves 1 teen dead, 5 other people wounded
Puerto Rico nightclub shooting leaves 1 teen dead, 5 other people wounded

SAN JUAN (AP) — A nightclub shooting in western Puerto Rico early today left one teenager dead and five other people wounded, including two women in serious condition, authorities said.

The victims in the shooting in the coastal town of Mayaguez range in age from 18 to 21, police said. Authorities identified the dead teenager as 19-year-old Jonathan Cruz González.

It wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the shooting. No one has been arrested.

At least 257 killings have been reported so far this year in the U.S. Caribbean territory of 3.2 million, compared with 308 during the same period last year.

By ASSOCIATED PRESS

