Royal Caribbean passengers get upgrade as cruise line swaps ships

Royal Caribbean just delivered an unexpected gift to passengers booked on certain sailings from two popular ports.

The cruise line decided to swap deployments for two ships in its fleet and rework select itineraries in the process, resulting in some passengers being offered the opportunity to move from a four-night cruise to a seven-night voyage on a newer ship at no additional cost.

It appears that the strategic redeployment will help Royal Caribbean to begin increasing capacity for western Caribbean cruises as the brand prepares to open new destination experiences in Mexico.

Royal Beach Club Cozumel will open in 2026, followed Royal Caribbean’s boldest destination yet, Perfect Day Mexico, in fall 2027. A 220-acre resort destination at the Costa Maya cruise port, Perfect Day Mexico will feature a giant Loco Waterpark, the world’s longest lazy river, beach clubs, and more.

Royal Caribbean swaps deployments for Grandeur and Jewel of the Seas

For the 2026 — 2027 season, Royal Caribbean is redeploying Grandeur of the Seas, its oldest and smallest ship, and Jewel of the Seas, a slightly newer and larger ship — essentially swapping their deployments.

“Our original plan for Grandeur of the Seas was to offer a Summer 2026-2027 season with sailings departing from Tampa and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, beginning May 2, 2026, through April 17, 2027,” Royal Caribbean explained in an email to passengers booked on Grandeur of the Seas sailings impacted by the change.

Jewel of the Seas will now sail from Tampa and Fort Lauderdale for 2026 – 2027 while Grandeur of the Seas takes over Jewel’s schedule from two less-common cruise departure ports.

“Instead, Grandeur of the Seas will offer sailings from Cartagena, Colombia, and Colon, Panama, and Jewel of the Seas will offer the sailings from Tampa and Fort Lauderdale. As a result, your cruise has been redeployed,” the cruise line’s email continued.

Since Jewel of the Seas can accommodate about 200 more passengers than Grandeur, the change will allow Royal Caribbean to begin increasing capacity for western Caribbean cruises to Mexico from Tampa as its opens Royal Beach Club Cozumel.

Most cruises are unchanged, but some get an itinerary upgrade

For most passengers booked on the sailings from Tampa and Fort Lauderdale, the change means they get to sail the same itinerary they chose — just on a ship that’s several years newer and slightly larger.

For at least one sailing, however, Royal Caribbean is offering a free cruise upgrade. Since Jewel of the Seas will now need to reposition from San Juan, Puerto Rico to Fort Lauderdale in May 2026, passengers booked on what was to be Grandeur’s first cruise of the season — a four-night Bahamas cruise departing May 4 from Fort Lauderdale, can move to Jewel’s new seven-night sailing from San Juan at no additional cost.

The new sailing from San Juan to Fort Lauderdale visits Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis; St. Johns, Antigua; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; and Grand Bahama Island, The Bahamas.

“My personal cruise swap seems like a pretty straight upgrade to me, as this replaces a four-day quickie, cheap Bahamas cruise for three [extra nights]. Oh, sure, I lose Nassau, but picking up three new ports and three bonus days is quite good compensation for that in my opinion,” TheAzureMage wrote in the Royal Caribbean community on Reddit about the offer they received.

Passengers booked on any of the affected sailings can also choose to rebook on any other Royal Caribbean cruise with change fees waived, or get a full refund.

