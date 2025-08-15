St. Croix: Partly sunny with a couple of showers in the morning, high 91

CHRISTIANSTED —Today: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs around 93. Temperature falling this afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Variably cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. Scattered showers in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Lows around 83. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tomorrow: Variably cloudy in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

August 15, 2025 – TROPICAL STORM ERIN

Tropical Storm Erin is forecast to become a hurricane today, Friday. Interests in the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico should monitor its progress.

-Shower activity associated to an induced surface trough moving across the local area will continue during the morning hours.

-Shower and thunderstorm activity is expected to enhance during the afternoon, affecting mainly portions of interior, south, and western PR. Don’t forget the umbrella and be aware of puddles on the road.