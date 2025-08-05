Tropical wave moving off the west coast of Africa has 7-day formation chance of 50%

CHRISTIANSTED — Today St. Croix will be variably cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers this afternoon. Highs around 93. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Tonight St. Croix will be partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows around 83. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tomorrow St. Croix will be partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs around 94. East winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Today’s weather will be influenced by a surface trough crossing north of the region, which is causing winds to shift out of the northeast.

This wind pattern will steer afternoon showers and thunderstorms over interior and southwestern Puerto Rico, leading to a limited to elevated flood threat.

At the same time, the northeasterly flow is helping to reduce temperatures across the area, though a limited heat threat remains in coastal and urban locations.

Mostly low rip current risk will prevail today, except for northwestern Puerto Rico, where a moderate rip current risk is expected.

Tropical Weather Outlook at 8 AM

Tropical Central Atlantic:

A tropical wave moving over the eastern tropical Atlantic is producing disorganized activity of showers and thunderstorms.

In a few days, environmental conditions are forecast to become favorable for the gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression could form late this week as it generally moves west-northwest across the Tropical Central Atlantic.

Formation probability in 48 hours… get down… close to 0 percent. Training probability in 7 days…. medium… 50 per cent.

Per the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center and Puerto Rican Seismic Network : An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 occurred about 26 mi west of Isla Mona at 5:23 AM AST.

NO TSUNAMI threat for the U.S. Virgin Islands or Puerto Rico.

This magnitude is preliminary and is subject to future revision.

