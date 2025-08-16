Suspect arrested in sexual assault of sleeping woman

FREDERIKSTED — Police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a sleeping woman on St. Croix.

Osei Edwards, 25, was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree burglary, unlawful sexual contact, and unlawful entry, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began on August 15, 2025, at approximately 6:17 a.m., when an adult female victim reported to the 911 Emergency Call Center, that while a sleep inside her home an unknown male entered her residence without authorization and sexually assaulted her, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Osei Edwards, 25, of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

Detectives of the Criminal Investigation Bureau were assigned to investigate the case, police said.

Osei Edwards was positively identified as the prime suspect and was interviewed by detectives, according to police.

Edwardswas advised o f his Miranda Rights, booked and processed.

His bail was set at $75,000.00. Unable to post bail, Edwards was transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the Golden Grove prison.

Edwards is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing at Superior Court in Kingshill on Monday.