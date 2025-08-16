St. Croix woman accused of pepper spraying man

CHRISTIANSTED – A St. Croix woman was arrested after police said she pepper sprayed a man.

Idelys Valera Feliz, 32, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began on August 14, 2025, at approximately 6:07 p.m., when officers were dispatched to Ruby M. Rouss Apartments on North Street to investigate a reported assault, according to the VIPD.

Responding officers interviewed adult male, who told them he had been pepper sprayed by an adult female during an argument, police said.

VIPD mug shot of Idelys Valera Feliz, 32,of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

The male was transported to the Juan Luis Hospital for medical treatment and later released, VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigation Bureau began investigating and on August 15, 2025, at which time Idelys Valera Feliz was taken into official custody, according to police.

Valera Feliz was advised of her Miranda Rights and allegedly admitted assaulting the unidentified male, according to Chichester.

The suspect was booked andprocessed.

Her bail was set at $50,000.00. Unable to post bail, she was transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility in Golden Grove.

Valera Feliz is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing at the Superior Court in Kingshill on Monday.