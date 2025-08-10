Teacher is stripped naked and publicly shamed by angry parents after ‘sexually assaulting a female student’ 

BEIJING — Footage has emerged online of a teacher stripped and beaten after an alleged affair with a high-school pupil in China.

Internet users claiming to be his former pupils said on social media that the man had sexually assaulted a female student, reports the People’s Daily Online.

The parents of the girl reportedly beat and stripped the man before the video was captured in Wei County, northern China’s Hebei province.

Shocking footage: In the footage the man can be seen naked and sitting against a wall

Other onlookers can be seen filming the incident on their phones.

The teacher sways backwards and forwards throughout the video.

Staff at Weixian Number 1 Middle School confirmed that the man in the video was a teacher at the school surnamed Li.

Filming the suspect: Onlookers film the man who leans backwards and forwards

He had been a teacher at the school for some years.

They said that ‘student evaluation of Li’s classes were good.’

Police have confirmed that the incident did take place and have said that they are still investigating the case.

The man had been accused of sexually assaulting one of his female students

The local Public Security Bureau issued a notification on August 9 confirming that they found a naked man suspected of crimes on the north outer ring road.

The man was injured and so police took him to hospital.

In March this year, it was reported that a teacher tried to rape a female student in Lingshan County, China’s Guangxi Autonomous Region.

Following the incident, the man was taken to hospital and treated for his injuries

Teachers immediately intervened and managed to free the student from the 30-year-old male teacher, surnamed Huo. The victim reportedly suffered no injuries.

Photos from the incident show the naked man grabbing hold of the girl from behind and pushing her against a wall in broad daylight.

By SOPHIE WILLIAMS/Daily Mail

