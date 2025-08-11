SOB traffic stop nets fugitive from justice with gun, drugs, ammunition

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A VIPD Special Operations Bureau initiative yielded a wanted fugitive from Georgia with a cache of drugs, gun and ammunition, authorities said.

Roshawn Fabien, 46, of St. Thomas, was arrested and charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

On August 8, 2025, at approximately 2:09 p.m., the Special Operations Bureau Officers observed a white Hyundai Accent with tinted windows traveling eastbound on Edward Wilmot Blyden Boulevard, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Roshawn Fabien, 46, of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

Officers initiated a traffic stop of the vehicle and while speaking with the operator of the vehicle, who was identified as Fabien, police said.

Officers also detected the odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle, according to police.

Fabien allegedly admitted to officers that he had marijuana inside the vehicle and showed the officers the

marijuana, police said.

“A search of the vehicle for other illegal contraband revealed an unlicensed firearm,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

An investigation revealed that Roshawn Fabien is not licensed to carry a firearm in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Fabien was taken into official custody, booked and processed.

A subsequent investigation revealed that Fabien is wanted in the state of Georgia for probation violation, according to Chichester.

Fabien’s bail was set at $75,000.00. After failing to post bail, he was remanded to the Bureau

of Corrections pending his Advice of Rights hearing.