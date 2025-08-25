Windy, variable cloudiness with a morning shower in spots, high 91

[August 25, 2025]

U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, Today’s Weather is Not Playing!

Primary Hazards:

Heat Advisory: Limit time outdoors, hydrate, and chill in the shade.

High Rip Currents + High Surf + Minor Coastal Flooding: Beaches are dangerous. Expect beach erosion, minor flooding, and risky swimming. Stay out of the water & away from exposed coasts!

Small Craft Advisory: Hazardous seas everywhere—boats, stay in port!

Secondary Hazards:

Lightning: Afternoon storms possible in western PR. If you hear thunder—go indoors!

Localized Flooding: Western PR may see flash floods. Never drive through flooded roads—Turn Around, Don’t Drown!

Breezy: Coastal PR, Vieques, Culebra & USVI—secure loose items outdoors.

Tip: Stay safe, stay cool, and keep an eye on the skies!

Hazardous Weather Outlook

From the National Weather Service at 5:18 a.m. AST Monday August 25, 2025 for St. Thomas, St. John and adjacent Islands such as St. Croix and its nearshore Atlantic and adjacent Caribbean coastal waters.



This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of U.S. Virgin Islands.



DAY ONE (Today and Tonight)

Excessive Heat …This level of heat affects primarily individuals sensitive to heat, especially those without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration. Those extremely sensitive to heat face the highest risk. Some health systems and heat-sensitive industries could be affected.

…This level of heat affects primarily individuals sensitive to heat, especially those without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration. Those extremely sensitive to heat face the highest risk. Some health systems and heat-sensitive industries could be affected. Wind …Breezy conditions (18-22 kts | 21-25 mph). Unsecured items could blow around.

…Breezy conditions (18-22 kts | 21-25 mph). Unsecured items could blow around. Marine Conditions …Hazardous conditions for small craft in areas with seas of 7 feet or higher, particularly across the Atlantic waters and local Caribbean Passages. Small craft should exercise caution elsewhere across the local waters.

…Hazardous conditions for small craft in areas with seas of 7 feet or higher, particularly across the Atlantic waters and local Caribbean Passages. Small craft should exercise caution elsewhere across the local waters. Rip Currents…Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Isolated stronger rip currents possible elsewhere, especially near piers, jetties and channels.



DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN (Tuesday through Sunday)



The threat of excessive heat remains a primary concern throughout the week. Moderate to fresh winds combined with northerly swells will sustain hazardous marine conditions, including a high risk of life-threatening rip currents, and potentially high surf that could cause localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions over the next few days. A Saharan Air Layer (SAL) will continue to advance through Tuesday, bringing hazy skies, reduced visibility, and degraded air quality.

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON

* WHAT…This level of heat affects primarily individuals sensitive to heat, especially those without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration. Impacts possible in some health system and in heat-sensitive industries.

* WHERE… In the Virgin Islands, St Croix, St. Thomas, St. John and adjacent Islands such as Water Island…In Puerto Rico, Culebra and Vieques also.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 5 PM AST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

Recommended actions

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.



Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and

heat stroke.

Coastal Hazard Message



From the National Weather Service in San Juan Puerto Rico at 349 a.m. AST Sunday August 24, 2025 for Vieques Island and St. Croix Island.

HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT…



* WHAT…Life-threatening rip currents.



* WHERE…Beaches of northern and northwestern Vieques and St. Croix.



* WHEN…Through late Monday night.



* IMPACTS…Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water, where it becomes difficult to return to safety.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

There is a high risk of rip currents.



Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs.



If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly.