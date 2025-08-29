Woman arrested for DUI after crashing into marked police vehicle

CHRISTIANSTED – A woman was arrested for driving while impaired after crashing into a marked police vehicle earlier this week.

Sarah Vasquez was arrested and charged with driving under the Influence of intoxicating liquor and negligent driving, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

On Tuesday, August 26, 2025, at approximately 8:53 p.m., the 911 Emergency Call Center was notified by radio of an auto collision on the Aloy “Wenty” Nielsen bypass which involved police officers, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Sarah Vasquez on St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

An officer from the Traffic Investigation Bureau made contact with Vasquez, the operator of the vehicle that collided with the police unit and immediately detected a strong odor of alcoholic beverage on her breath and on her person, police said.

Preliminary investigation into the collision revealed that the police unit was traveling north and came to a complete stop on the Aloy “Wenty” Nielsen bypass when Vasquez was traveling westbound and turned left onto the bypass, striking the police vehicle in their respective lane, causing damage to both vehicles, according to police.

Traffic Investigation Officers administered the Three Standardized Field Sobriety Tests that consist of the Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus Test, the Walk and Turn Test and the One Leg stand Test, however Vasquez failed all three tests, police said.

“She was placed under arrest, processed, advised of her Miranda Warnings and booked,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Vasquez’s bail was set at $1,005.00 as per chart.

Vasquez relinquished her Virgin Island driver’s License in lieu of bail.