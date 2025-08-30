Some sunshine giving way to clouds with occasional rain this afternoon

Extreme Heat Warning

Coastal and urban areas of the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico face extreme heat 10 AM–5 PM daily over the next few days.

Be sure to drink plenty of fluids.

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON

* WHAT…This level of heat affect most individuals sensitive to heat, especially those without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration. Impacts possible in some health system and in heat-sensitive industries.

* WHERE…St. Thomas, St. John, St. Croix, Vieques and Culebra.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 5 PM AST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

Meteorologist Biran Shields shows computer models of a tropical storm projected to arrive next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside.

Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing.

Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.