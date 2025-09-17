17-year-old from Plantation dies in diving incident in Florida Keys

MARATHON —A 17-year-old Plantation teen died Saturday after a dive in the Florida Keys, deputies say.

Around 1:30 p.m., Cameron Isaiah Queen dove off a hookah rig off Grassy Key, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. He was swimming back to his boat when he went underwater. Foul play isn’t suspected, deputies said.

A hookah rig is typically a tankless system with air pumped from a surface compressor through hoses to divers below the water’s surface.

People with the teen began CPR as the U.S. Coast Guard and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission rushed to the scene.

Queen was taken to Fishermen’s Community Hospital in Marathon, where he was pronounced dead, deputies said.

By DEVOUN CETOUTE/Miami Herald

