Sleeping woman wakes up to burglar on her bed

CHRISTIANSTED — A St. Croix man faces a burglary charge after a break-in at a Queens Quarter-area residence, authorities said.

Jahthwan Barnes 32, was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

On September 2, 2025, at approximately 2:16 a.m., the 911 Emergency Call Center received a report of a burglary in progress in the Mary’s Fancy residential area, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Jahthwan Barnes, 32, of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

Upon the arrival of the responding officers, they contacted the victim who stated that Jahthwan Barnes broke into and entered their residence without permission, police said.

A member of the Domestic Violence Unit/CIB responded and contacted the victim who stated that her residence was locked and secured before going to bed, according to police.

“The complainant indicated that when she woke up during the night she observed Barnes on the bed,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Barnes agreed to meet with detectives and was advised of his Miranda Rights, police said.

“Barnes admitted entering the victim’s residence without permission,” Chichester added.

No bail was set in this matter until the accused can appear before a Superior Court judge.

He was then transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility in Golden Grove.

Barnes is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing at the Superior Court in Kingshill this morning.