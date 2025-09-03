Kendall Smith accused of strangling female family member

FREDERIKSTED – A 54-year-old St. Croix man was jailed after being accused of strangling a female family member, authorities said.

Kendall Smith, of Grove Place, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault-domestic violence and simple assault & battery-domestic violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

On August 28, 2025, at approximately 3:31 p.m., the 911 Emergency Call Center received a report of an assault on a minor that occurred in Grove Place, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Kendall Smith, 54, of Grove Place in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

A member of the Domestic Violence Unit/CIB responded and made contact with the victim who stated that she was strangled by Kendell Smith, an adult family member, police said.

“The victim sustained injuries as a result of the assault. A witness who was present also reported that

Kendell Smith assaulted the victim,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Smith was advised of his Miranda Rights before being placed under arrest on the charges above.

Smith was taken into official custody, booked and processed.

No bail was offered to Smith due to the territory’s domestic violence statutes.

He was transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility

in Golden Grove.

Smith is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing at Superior Court in Kingshill.