A blend of sun and clouds, high 91

Active system

[September 20th] 8 AM AST Tropical Weather Outlook

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Gabrielle, located over the central subtropical Atlantic.





Eastern Tropical Atlantic

The NHC continues to monitor a tropical wave with a low chance of formation in the next seven days.

This tropical wave is located in the eastern Atlantic and is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity well southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Some slow development of this system is possible through the middle to latter part of next week while it moves west-northwestward across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…low…20 percent.

Saturday September 20, 2025

Intense heating today will trigger afternoon thunderstorms bringing Flood & Lightning Risks across Puerto Rico & USVI.

Ponding & urban flooding possible

Lightning risk continues

Extreme Heat Warning for PR & Heat Advisory for USVI, Vieques & Culebra.

Drink water, avoid strenuous activity, rest in shade/AC, wear light clothes. Never leave kids/pets in cars! Stay safe!

Today, a moderate risk of rip currents persists along the northern and eastern beaches of Puerto Rico, Culebra, and Saint Croix. Elsewhere, the risk is low.