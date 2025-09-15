Angler tries to save drowning companion after both fall off boat

AVON PARK — A mishap that tossed two anglers off their boat turned fatal when one died while struggling to stay afloat, according to Florida investigators.

It happened Sunday, September 14, on Lake Damon, and the fisherman who died has been identified as 29-year-old Chase Winton Parrish, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a news release. The identity of his companion was not released.

The two anglers were aboard a 13-foot boat when “events occurred that caused both individuals to fall overboard and end up in the water,” the FWC reports.

“Once in the water one of the individuals was struggling and the other vessel individual attempted to assist them,” officials said.

“A short time later, after not being able to help the struggling person in the water, that individual swam back to the vessel and called 911 for help. FWC and (our) partner agencies responded to the scene immediately but sadly (Parrish) was recovered from the water and declared deceased.”

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office reported the cause of death was drowning.

Details of what caused the two anglers to go overboard were not released. Only one boat was involved in the incident, officials said.

Lake Damon is a 282-acre “bowl shaped lake” that has a maximum depth of 15 feet, according to Coastal Angler Magazine. The lake is about a 75-mile drive south from Orlando, just outside the Avon Park city limits.

“We would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the individual who lost their life in this incident. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time,” the FWC said in its release.

By MARK PRICE/Charlotte Observer

