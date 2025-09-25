Cloudy with a couple of showers and a heavy thunderstorm, watch for flooding

Flood threat continues today

Risks of heavy rain and flooding persist

Possible Flooding – Stay Alert and Safe

Do not cross flooded are

There is a moderate risk of rip currents along the northern and northwestern coasts, as well as in Culebra, with a low risk for the rest of the coastal areas.

Although coastal conditions are generally suitable for beachgoers, cloudy skies and a high chance of thunderstorms may pose a hazard across the coastal areas.

Active Systems

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane Gabrielle, located over the central subtropical Atlantic, and on Tropical Storm Humberto, located several hundred miles east-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands.





Eastern Caribbean Sea (Invest 94L)

A tropical wave centered near the Dominican Republic continues to produces widespread disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

The wave is expected to move west-northwestward around 10 to 15 mph, spreading heavy rainfall and gusty winds across Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic through today.

The system is then expected to slow down and turn northwestward when it reaches the southwestern

Atlantic.

A tropical depression is likely to form when the disturbance is in the vicinity of the Bahamas late this week.



Interests in Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, the Turks and Caicos Islands, and the Bahamas should monitor the progress of this system.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…50 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…high…80 percent.