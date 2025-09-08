Family brawl ends in mother’s arrest for allegedly assaulting minor daughter

FREDERIKSTED — A female minor told police her mother picked a fight with her while she was sleeping in her bedroom.

Christin Willie, 39, was arrested and charged with simple assault & battery-domestic violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

On September 5, 2025, at approximately 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance involving Christin Willie, who claimed her minor daughter attacked her; while the daughter said that Willie assaulted her, leading to a physical altercation, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Christin Willie, 39, of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

Responding officers met with Willie, who appeared to be in distress while the odor of alcohol was detected emanating from her breath and person, police said.

Willie told officers that her minor daughter had attacked her, according to police.

Officers also contacted the minor who stated that Willie, was upset and came into her bedroom while she was laying asleep in bed and flipped the mattress over with her lying on it, telling her: “If you want some, come get some,” police said.

The minor stated that her mother got increasingly louder and assaulted her, according to police.

The minor stated that she walked away from Willie, however, she kept following her around the bedroom, holding onto her leg, preventing her from walking away, police said.

The minor also stated that Willie slapped her in the face multiple times, according to police.

“The minor said that Willie then held her in a headlock on the bed, therefore, she pushed herself off to free herself from her hold,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “The minor had visible signs of injury and a torn shirt, however declined medical attention.”

Willie was taken into official custody, booked and processed.

No bail was offered to the suspect as per the territory’s domestic violence statutes.

Willie was transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility in Golden Grove.

She is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing at the Superior Court in Kingshill.