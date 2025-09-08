St. Croix man charged after firefighter ‘assaulted’ while battling blaze

CHRISTIANSTED — A St. Croix man was charged after allegedly assaulting a firefighter who was battling a blaze near Sunny Isle.

Miguel Sanchez, 30, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and battery, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

On Saturday, September 6, 2025, at approximately 8:30 p.m., the VITEMA 911 Emergency Call Center dispatched firefighters and police officers to investigate a report of an active structural fire at the Penthouse Rooftop Inn, located in Castle Coakley, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Miguel Sanchez, 30, of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

While on the scene, a first responder was approached by an unknown male, who was later identified as Miguel Sanchez, police said.

Sanchez was told he was not allowed to re-enter the area due to the dangers that were present at the time, according to police.

Sanchez, who appeared intoxicated, suddenly approached the first responder again, but this time with a bottle of cologne, police said.

Sanchez then held the bottle of cologne up, pointed it to the first responder’s face, and proceeded to spray him in his eyes and nose multiple times, which burnt his eyes and irritated his nose immediately, according to police.

“The first responder was able to subdue Sanchez and held his arms in place to restrain him until Police

Officers on scene could aid him with his arrest,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

The suspect was read his Miranda Warnings, and he declined to make a statement, according to Chichester.

Sanchez was taken into official custody, booked and processed.

Bail set at $1,000.00 as per chart. Unable to post bail, he was transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility in Golden Grove.

Sanchez was scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing at the Superior Court in Kingshill.