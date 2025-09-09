Times of sun and clouds with a passing morning shower or two, high 90

Expect your Tuesday to be warm to hot with thunderstorms and a heat advisory, the National Weather Service said.

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON

* WHAT…This level of heat affect most individuals sensitive to heat, especially those without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration. Impacts possible in some health system and in heat-sensitive industries.

* WHERE…Urban and coastal areas of the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, as well as the valleys of the eastern interior.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 4 PM AST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing.

Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.