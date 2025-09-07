Frozen vegetables recalled in Florida and 5 other states after listeria is found

Frozen vegetables that went to six states and the District of Columbia have been recalled after testing at the state level found listeria in a finished product.

Endico Peas & Carrots and Endico Mixed Vegetables were recalled by Mount Vernon, New York’s Endico Potatoes this week after being distributed to Florida, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland and the District of Columbia from July 18 through August 4. The state of Pennsylvania’s testing caused the recall.

Listeria infects about 1,600 people in the United States each year, according to the CDC, and kills about 260. The worst of listeria usually hits senior citizens, children under 5 and pregnant women, who can suffer stillbirths and miscarriages. High fever, stomachaches, diarrhea, stiffness and muscle aches often accompany listeria.

This covers 2.5-pound plastic bags with lot No. 11065 and a use by date of 6/10/27 for the Peas and Carrots and lot No. 170625 and a use by date of 6/16/27 for the mixed vegetables.

If you have recalled frozen vegetables, return them to the store for a full refund. Direct questions to Endico Foods at 800-431-1398.

By DAVID J. NEAL/Miami Herald

Since 1989, David J. Neal's domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news.

