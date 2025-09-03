Gabriel Toussaint, 50, accused of raping child in St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A 50-year-old relative was charged in the rape of a child in St. Thomas, authorities said.

Gabriel Toussaint was arrested and charged with second-degree aggravated rape-domestic violence, second-degree unlawful sexual contact-domestic violence and child abuse, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

A citizen was present at Richard Callwood Command on Thursday, April 17, 2025, to report that she had reason to believe that her minor child had been sexually assaulted by a 50-year-old male relative, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Gabriel Toussaint, 50, of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

The female stated that while at work, she received an urgent message regarding her minor child, police said.

The complainant added that the message stressed that she needed to speak with her child and notify law enforcement, according to police.

“Investigation into this matter revealed that on a subsequent day, the complainant had a meeting with her children which resulted in them disclosing that they were sexually assaulted by Gabriel Toussaint,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma CHichester said.

On Monday, September 1, 2025, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Toussaint was located and detained by the Special Operations Bureau and Intel Unit, according to Chichester.

Toussaint was taken into official custody, booked, processed.

The suspect was transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the St. Thomas jail.

Toussaint is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court on St. Thomas.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Domestic Violence Unit.

Anyone who has information about this or any other crime is urged to contact 911, the Domestic Violence Unit at 340-715-5535, or the Office of the Police Chief at 340-774-2211.