Wisconsin teacher, 40, accused of having sexual relationship with female student, 16

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) — A Wisconsin high school teacher has been charged with having sexual contact with a student.

According to a criminal complaint, the contact occurred at Marcie Zimmerman’s home in Fond du Lac County.

Zimmerman, 42, faces three counts: sexual intercourse with a child, sexual assault of a student by school staff and exposing a child to harmful material. She appeared in court and a $250,000 cash bond was set. She is due back in court October 21.

Marcie Zimmerman at court hearing in Wisconsin.

Prosecutors say the victim came forward last month. She says she became close to Zimmerman, a culinary teacher, in 2023 when the victim was 16 years old. The victim said she would talk to Zimmerman about personal issues.

The victim said Zimmerman began sending sexually charged text and social media messages. The messages escalated to explicit photos and videos. Eventually, the victim began spending some nights with Zimmerman, the complaint says.

In an interview with deputies, Zimmerman acknowledged having sexual contact “less than ten and … closer to five times.”

Zimmerman also told investigators “she came on to me,” according to the complaint.

“Marcie ZIMMERMAN went on to explain that VICTIM wouldn’t leave her alone, and her communication was just constant. Marcie ZIMMERMAN said things escalated to the height of their relationship due to VICTIM and her frequent messaging.

While the complaint indicates Zimmerman told the victim she left her job in the school district over the summer. However, Plymouth superintendent Scott Stier said in a statement earlier this week that Zimmerman was placed on administrative leave.

Zimmerman was due in court on Thursday.

If convicted on all counts, Zimmerman could be sentenced to more than 10 years in prison.

By SCOTT HURLEY/Fox News

