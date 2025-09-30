Jeuris Ramirez Zabala accused of stabbing on St. Croix

CHRISTIANSTED – A St. Croix man is facing charges related to a stabbing incident, authorities said.

Jeuris Zabala-Ramirez, 37, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, third-degree assault and use of a dangerous weapon during the commission of a crime of violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

On September 29, 2025, at approximately 2:48 a.m., police officers were dispatched via 911 Emergency Call Center to the Juan F. Luis Hospital emergency room for a reported stab wound victim, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Jeuris Zabala-Ramirez, 37, of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

The victim, an adult male, was transported to the Juan F. Luis Hospital emergency room via private vehicle, police said.

As a result of the assault the victim sustained serious injuries to his arm and was admitted to the hospital for further treatment, according to police.

Detectives of the Criminal Investigation Bureau opened an investigation which determined that Jeuris Zabala-Ramirez was identified as the suspect in this case, police said.

Zabala-Ramirez was apprehended at his residence and transported to the police station where he was advised of his Miranda Rights, according to police.

“He was interviewed and admitted to assaulting the victim,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Zabala-Ramirez was then taken into official custody, booked and processed.

His bail was set at $100,000.00, Unable to post bail, he was transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility in Golden Grove.

The suspect is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in the Superior Court at Kingshill this morning.

He was identified as “Jeuris Rameriz Zabala” in Superior Court documents.