Son of girlfriend accused of brandishing weapons in front of mom’s boyfriend

CHARLOTTE AMALIE – A man is in the St. Thomas Jail after an incident involving firearms.

Dekyle Fessale, 23, was arrested and charged with third-degree assault, brandishing a dangerous weapon and disturbance of the peace, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The charges stem from an incident that took place on Thursday, September 25, 2025, at about 6:12 a.m., when “officers were dispatched to Smith Bay after the victim reported a disturbance with a gun and knife,” according to the VIPD.

“Upon arrival, contact was made with the victim who stated he was involved in a verbal altercation with his girlfriend’s son, Dekyle Fessale and that he brandished a gun,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

The victim also stated that “Fessale left at some point and returned to the scene with a knife and charged after him with it,” according to Chichester.

After interviewing the victim, Fessale was taken into official custody, booked and processed.

His bail was at $25,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the St. Thomas Jail.

This case remains under active investigation.

Anyone who has any relevant information about this crime is asked to please notify 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211, or the Office of the Police Chief.