Judge blocks Trump administration move to deport Guatemalan children

WASHINGTON — A United States judge has temporarily blocked an attempt by the Trump administration to deport dozens of unaccompanied Guatemalan children back to their home country.

District Court Judge Sparkle Sooknanan’s order on Sunday was in response to reports children had been put onto planes and were about to be sent to Guatemala, where lawyers argued they would be at risk of abuse and persecution.

The children arrived in the US alone and are in government custody while their immigration claims are assessed.

Guatemala’s President Bernardo Arévalo and lawyers for the US justice department said the children were not being deported, but rather repatriated so they could be reunited with family.

President Arévalo criticised the ruling and promised to continue fighting to bring the children home under a pilot programme he had proposed to President Trump.

Guatemalan news site Prensa Libra said dozens of parents had already gathered at a reception centre for returned migrants in the capital, Guatemala City, to await the return of their children when news of the ruling broke.

Xiomara Lima said her 17-year-old son Gerson had called her at 01:00 local time (07:00 GMT) to tell her he was being taken to Guatemala. “Now we don’t know when he will return,” she told Prensa Libre after his flight was stopped.

Gilberto López also travelled to the reception centre from his rural home only to be told that his nephew would not be arriving.

“He went [to the US] to help us, because we’re poor and there is no cure here [for our health problems],” he said of his nephew’s reasons for leaving, according to Prensa Libre.

The legal proceedings were sparked early on Sunday when immigrant advocacy groups asked for an emergency injunction, claiming around 600 children could be put on planes in Texas and deported.

Judge Sooknanan then issued a temporary restraining order barring officials from sending a group of 10 migrant children between the ages of 10 and 17 to Guatemala.

At a hastily arranged hearing on Sunday afternoon, Judge Sooknanan, who was nominated by former President Joe Biden, expanded the order to cover all unaccompanied children said to be at risk of deportation. The order will be in place for 14 days.

At the hearing, Judge Sooknanan sought assurances from Trump administration lawyers that planes had not already departed with the children on board.

Deputy Assistant Attorney General Drew Ensign said all planes were “on the ground” in the US. He told the judge one plane may have taken off but had returned.

Ensign said the flights were not part of a deportation effort but for family reunifications with parents and other relatives in Guatemala.

He also said the Guatemalan government and the children’s relatives had requested the reunifications. Advocacy groups said that was untrue in at least some cases.

In court filings, lawyers for the children argued the action was in violation of federal laws designed to protect children who arrive in the US alone. They said some of the children had pending cases before immigration judges and expressed credible fears about being returned.

“In the dead of night on a holiday weekend, the Trump administration ripped vulnerable, frightened children from their beds and attempted to return them to danger in Guatemala,” Efrén C Olivares of the National Immigration Law Center, which filed the suit, said in a statement.

“We are heartened the court prevented this injustice from occurring before hundreds of children suffered irreparable harm.”

White House immigration advisor Stephen Miller criticised the judge for blocking the flights.

“The minors have all self-reported that their parents are back home in Guatemala,” he wrote on X. “But a Democrat judge is refusing to let them reunify with their parents.”

Since the start of his second term, Trump has embarked on sweeping efforts to remove undocumented migrants – a key election promise that drew mass support during this campaign.

In June, the US Supreme Court cleared the way for Trump to resume deportations of migrants to countries other than their homeland without giving them the chance to raise the risks they might face.

District Court Judge Sparkle Sooknanan was born in Trinidad and Tobago in the Caribbean.

By BBC News

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sparkle_L._Sooknanan

Read more