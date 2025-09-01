Kenyan MSS officer, Haiti civilian dead after fatal road accident; eight officers injured

PORT-AU-PRINCE — A member of the Kenyan-led Multinational Security Support mission in Haiti is dead along with a civilian after two armored vehicles were involved in an accident along a mountaintop road above Port-au-Prince.

The fatalities were confirmed by Jack Ombaka, the spokesman for the MSS. In addition to the deaths, eight MSS officers were injured, three of them critically. “They required medical evacuation to the Dominican Republic for specialized care after receiving initial treatment,” a hospital run by HERO Client Rescue that cares for injured members of the security mission.

The accident, Ombaka said, occurred at approximately 5 p.m. Sunday along the Kenscoff–Pétion-Ville road at Pelerin 9 in the capital, during a recovery operation involving two MaxxPro vehicles.

“While one was towing the other due to a mechanical failure, an accident occurred,” he said. “Unfortunately, civilians were also involved.”

The MaxxPro vehicles are the largest of the armored vehicles that were donated by the United States for use by the mission. While one vehicle crashed into a wall, another subsequently overturned, the MSS said in an earlier statement.

“The injured were rushed to Lambert Santé Hospital in Pétion-Ville, where an MSS officer and a civilian were pronounced deceased,” said Ombaka.

This is the second time in over a week that the security effort in Haiti has been struck by tragedy. Less than two weeks ago, two members of the Haiti National Police SWAT unit were killed when a “kamikaze” drone exploded on the site where the officers were. Two other police officers were injured. The mission has also lost two members of its force in gang ambushes; while one has been confirmed dead the other is still been regarded as missing even though local media has reported him as dead.

Images shared online Sunday after the road fatality showed Haitians on the mountaintop road trying to assist with rescue operations after the collision, which brought traffic to a halt and forced motorists to seek an alternative route.

“MSS extends its gratitude to members of the local community who immediately assisted in rescue efforts,” the statement said.

Ombaka also said: “The MSS offers its sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims of this tragic accident. Our thoughts and prayers are with them and the injured in their recovery.”

By JACQUELINE CHARLES/Miami Herald

Read more