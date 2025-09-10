Kertis Tonge Jr. convicted of murder

KINGSHILL – Virgin Islands Attorney General Gordon C. Rhea announced Wednesday that a jury

convicted 34-year-old Kertis Tonge, Jr. of Murder in the First Degree, Murder in the Second

Degree, Assault in the First Degree, Assault in the Third Degree, Reckless Endangerment,

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, and Unauthorized Possession of Ammunition in the fatal

shooting of 35-year-old Quanza Heath.

The Honorable Judge Ernest E. Morris, Jr. of the Virgin Islands Superior Court presided over the trial. Sentencing is scheduled for November 19, 2025.

On October 23, 2024, Kertis Tonge, Jr. went uninvited to a Lorraine Village Apartment shortly

before noon. After getting into a dispute with the occupants, he intentionally shot and killed Heath,

who was inside of the apartment. In total he fired three shots into the apartment occupied by Heath,

an adult female, and multiple children. After a citizen called 911, responding officers found

Quanza with multiple gunshot wounds and quickly transported him to Juan F. Luis Hospital for

emergency treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

“This victory for justice was made possible by the dedication of prosecutors Robert Pickett and

Jasmin Griffin, the DOJ support staff, the VIPD, the witnesses who testified, and the jury members

who upheld the law. Our communities are safer when people engage in the justice system, and the

DOJ is grateful to those who step forward to build a safer, more just future. We remain committed

to protecting our communities and pursuing justice for victims and their families,” said Attorney

General Rhea.

Attorney General Rhea expressed gratitude to everyone involved for their hard work, including the prosecutors, Assistant Attorney General Robert Pickett, Esq., Assistant Attorney General Jasmine Griffin, Assistant Director of Investigations Giselle Quinones, Special Agent Riquesha Williams, Special Agent Sarah Mcfarlande, and Victim Witness Advocate Juliet John Hope from the St. Croix District of the V.I. Department of Justice Criminal Division. He also thanked Detective Naemah Daniel of the Virgin Islands Polic Department and all the officers involved in the investigation.