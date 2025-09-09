Lottery player almost throws away big winning ticket. ‘Did I just freaking win?’

An Arkansas woman almost threw away a winning lottery ticket with a big prize.

The woman plays lottery tickets twice a month and always saves her losing tickets for the Play It Again Second-Chance drawing, according to a September 8 news release from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

The woman had a stack of nonwinning tickets and decided to scan them. That’s when she realized one of them was a winner.

“Did I just freaking win $50,000?” she thought to herself, according to the lottery.

The woman paid $20 for the $50,000 Frenzy scratch-off ticket, leading her to the biggest lottery win she’s gotten.

“I’ve had those tickets in my car since January, maybe February,” she told lottery officials. “By grace it didn’t end up in the garbage!”

She said she’s going to use her prize to have fun.

There are 29 top prizes of $50,000 left on $50,000 Frenzy as of September 8.

By JENNIFER RODRIGUEZ/McClatchy News

Jennifer Rodriguez is a McClatchy National Real-Time reporter covering the Central and Midwest regions. She joined McClatchy in 2023 after covering local news in Youngstown, Ohio, for over six years. Jennifer has made several achievements in her journalism career, including receiving the Robert R. Hare Award in English, the Emerging Leader Justice and Equality Award, the Regional Edward R. Murrow Award and the Distinguished Hispanic Ohioan Award.

